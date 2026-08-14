Fire damages historic youth center at St. Joseph Church Fullerton

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — A fire amid a storm Monday evening brought substantial damage to St. Joseph Church Fullerton's youth building in Nottingham, disfiguring his unique, decades-old building.

Nestled behind St. Joseph Fullerton School is the Father Ray Gribbin Youth Center, part of the parish since the 1960s. Fr. Canisius Tah has been with St. Joseph for just over a month. He says someone driving on Bel Air Road saw the building in smoke.

"It's a big part of what the parish is all about, both parish life and the school. I just met this morning with the ladies who run the daycare, and they are pretty devastated, as everybody is, with everything going on here with the building," Tah said.

The building is a meeting place for many, including scouts and before and after care. Church leaders are working to see how to accommodate everyone with the school year fast approaching.

WMAR

The Archdiocese of Baltimore told WMAR-2 News estimates put the damage in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, but the bill could climb higher.

The official cause is still under investigation, but some are pointing to lightning.

"We had scout leaders and troops showing up on site trying to collect their stuff out of the building. They care about this place and we're gonna get it right for them again," said Andrew Stauffer, the parish's facilities director.

Many, including former students and parishioners, are rallying behind the church with their support.

"In life there are various challenges, the good and the bad," Tah explained. "We're always ready for anything, and our faith gets us through moments like this," Tah said.

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