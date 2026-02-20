Finding balance: How Tai Chi supports caregivers on National Caregivers Day

TOWSON — Friday, February 20th, is National Caregivers Day.

For Rev. Debbie Cole, a home care chaplain at Gilchrist and Tai Chi Chih instructor, caregiving is both a calling and a deeply personal experience. As a home care chaplain, she spends her days providing emotional and spiritual support to those facing life’s most difficult moments.

She’s also an accredited Tai Chi Chih instructor, a combination she says strengthens her ability to truly be present for others.

“My mom is cared for mainly by my brother and sister-in-law,” said Cole. “I’ll be stepping in next week to relieve my sister-in-law. My mom requires 24-hour redirection, so I know firsthand what caregivers go through daily.”

For Cole, it's a way to stay grounded and calm, and she's sharing that with those who find themselves needing a moment: "When I get nervous, my shoulders go up like a football player. Tai Chi reminds me to drop my shoulders, align my posture, and connect my feet to the floor. That allows me to be more fully present not only for myself, but for others.”

Tai Chi can be practiced anywhere, just ask Randall Newsome and Stevie Daniels, who got a few lessons in the office.

WMAR

“A few moments of movement can help you connect to your energy and calm your mind. Sometimes you’ll even feel a tingling in your fingers that’s your body signaling you’ve made a connection.”

Cole believes Tai Chi aligns perfectly with the demands of caregiving because it encourages presence, connection, and grounding. “It keeps you in the moment, connected to the earth, and connected to all that is,” she said.