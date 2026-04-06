Family and friends honor the life of Nationwide Automotive Group leader Brandon Schaefer after his death

Family and friends are honoring the life of Brandon Schaefer, the part owner and general manager of Nationwide Automotive Group, who died unexpectedly on April 3 at the age of 55.

Nationwide Automotive Group has been a family-owned business for more than 60 years.

Outside of work, Schaefer enjoyed spending time on the water and supporting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly, and their three daughters.

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