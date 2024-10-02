Watch Now
Maryland's Bennett's Curse ranked top 5 scariest in the country

Abby Isaacs
BALTIMORE — Spooky season is upon us and a new survey found a haunted house in Maryland is the third scariest in the country.

America Haunts has revealed its list of the top five attractions that truly will get a scare out of you.

Bennett's Curse, located in Dundalk, ranked behind Michigan's Erebus Attraction and Salt Lake City’s Nightmare on 13th.

At Bennett's Curse, the haunted house combines medieval frights with high tech horror. It features four different areas including a cursed castle section.

Our web team visited Bennett's Curse last year, and it's safe to say, they're glad they don't have to go back.

Bennett's Curse walkthrough

Bennett's Curse walkthrough

