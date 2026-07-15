Earlybirds Club offers women, trans & non-binary people a safe space to party (and be in bed before midnight)

TOWSON, Md. — A one-night only club is coming to Towson, where the end time is usually when most clubs are just getting started.

Earlybirds Club was started in 2024 by friends Laura Baginski and Susie Lee. Their goal was to create an event where women felt safe to let loose, have fun and be in bed at a reasonable time.

The EarlyBirds Club People dancing at an Earlybirds Club event

They've hosted Earlybirds Club events in a number of cities across the U.S. and are bringing the party to The Recher in Towson on July 17. The event goes from 6-10 p.m.

Laura Baginski, one of the co-founders, said she knew they were on to something when their first event sold out in Chicago.

"And the feedback was this was like therapy. This is a revolution," she said. "All these women coming together, very supportive, fun, all inhibitions at the door, every worry at the door and just dancing to music that maybe you haven't heard in a while."

10 percent of the proceeds will go to the Susie Lee Legacy Fund, in memory of Susie who died from breast cancer in 2025. The fund supports non-profits that uplift women and gender-expansive people.

Click here to get tickets.