DUNDALK, Md. — Two popular Dundalk snowball stands are drawing loyal customers who can't agree on what makes the perfect frozen treat, as Baltimore area residents seek relief from sweltering summer heat.

At Icy Delight, owner Bill Gay believes the secret lies in the texture and homemade syrups.

"So, the perfect snowball is the shaved ice. Nobody really wants that crunchy ice anymore because the shaved ice is gonna hold up to the flavor when you put the flavor on top," Gay said.

Gay has built a snowball empire with nine locations stretching from Brewer Hill to Parkville, Essex, Middle River, Rosedale and Carroll Island. He also added a snowball truck to his fleet last year.

The battle of the snowballs in Dundalk! Hear what snowball stand owners think makes the perfect snowball Dundalk's snowball rivalry heats up as summer temperatures soar

"This is the only snowball that when you put it in the freezer and enjoy it the next day, it's still the perfect texture," Gay said.

Down the road at Stouten on Wise, co-owner Keith Stouten takes a different approach to perfection. His stand features sugar-free options, a drive-thru and a custom marshmallow dispenser he designed himself.

"Most people are very serious about their snowballs," Stouten said. "Some are very particular and they wanted a certain way. They want marshmallow in the bottom or marshmallow in the middle or maybe ice cream in the bottom or ice cream on the top."

One customer said Stouten's attention to detail keeps bringing her back.

"I've tried multiple different places, even different ice creams. It really just doesn't compare to the way that they make it," she said.

The loyalty runs deep at both establishments. One customer at Stouten on Wise has been coming since childhood.

"I've been coming here since I was probably 4 or something. I'm 25 now, so that's like the best place to go," she said.

Stouten recommends his stand for newcomers to the snowball scene.

"You gotta come here if it's your first snowball. We have so much to choose from, not just regular snowballs, but there's lots of specialty snowballs and you're not gonna find something here that you don't like," Stouten said.

With numerous snowball stands throughout the Baltimore area, customers are embracing the friendly competition.

"We have a lot of folks who pop up and say, yeah, I'm running the, you know, there's lots of snowball stands around and lots of folks are trying all of them," one customer said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.