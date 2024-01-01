Linnea Hoover

Linnea joined the WMAR team in December 2024 as a photog/MMJ from the Scripps station ABC15 KNXV in Phoenix, AZ where she was a photojournalist.

Linnea graduated from Western Washington University in Bellingham, WA. Born in the Pacific Northwest, Linnea has lived all over the West Coast, MidWest and Southeast Asia. Growing up in the Pacific Northwest cemented a love of nature, the outdoors and environmental stories.

May 28, 2023, Linnea’s apartment building in Davenport, IA partially collapsed leaving three people dead, one seriously injured and displacing the rest of the tenants. Living through that experience created a passion in Linnea for telling stories about income inequality, community action and local heroes.

In her free time, she enjoys skiing, thru-trekking, wildlife photography and videography. Linnea enjoys traveling and meeting new people having backpacked all over the world including; Spain, Italy, France, Portugal, Thailand, Nepal, Malaysia, China, India and Peru.