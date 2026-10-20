Suspicious letters target Maryland members of Congress and state election office weeks before midterms

Several members of Maryland's congressional delegation and state election officials have been targeted by a series of suspicious mailings, now the subject of an ongoing federal investigation.

The district office for Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth (MD-03) across from the Columbia Mall was evacuated Friday, according to the representative's Facebook, after the office received a suspicious letter containing an unknown substance.

She is not the only member of the Maryland congressional delegation who was targeted, WMAR-2 News has learned.

Also on Friday, the Towson office for Congressman Johnny Olszewski, of Maryland's 2nd District, was evacuated for similar reasons. Spokesperson Jaime Lennon confirmed that the package was quickly isolated by staff and law enforcement were immediately notified.

Letters were also delivered to the offices of Maryland Representatives Kweisi Mfume (MD-07), Steny Hoyer (MD-05) and Jamie Raskin (MD-08). No one is reported to have been injured or sickened.

Rep. Mfume also sent a letter to the Postmaster General and the United States Postal Inspection Service urging answers.

"In this political climate, I will not be intimidated, silenced, or frightened from the call to serve," he said in a statement.

Maryland's lone Republican Rep. Andy Harris (MD-01) did not receive any mailings.

The team for Rep. Glen Ivey (MD-04) neither confirmed nor denied receiving anything, spokesperson Ramón V. Korionoff stating "as a policy we don’t comment on security arrangements for our office" and WMAR-2 News did not hear back from Rep. April McClain Delaney (MD-06).

ABC News reports the FBI is investigating at least 100 letters that were sent, spanning 19 different states.

“The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating a series of suspicious mailings sent to various addresses nationwide, including Secretary of State offices and their related election offices, and Congressional offices. Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident. We are also working with our partners to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the letters. This FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service will continue to safeguard the public and secure elections for American citizens.” Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Press Office

WMAR-2 News has also confirmed similar envelopes addressed to Maryland Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks were intercepted. Spokesperson for the latter Meredith Happy, shares they were notified by the Senate Sergeant at Arms that a letter had been addressed to one of their former state offices.

The Maryland State Board of Elections also had a letter intercepted, according to state administrator of elections Jared DeMarinis.

"We have cowardly individuals out there that want to disrupt, threaten, harass election administrators," he said. "It is a sad state that we have to make that a part of our daily routine."

"Being a part of the Board of Elections should be pretty dry. It should be extremely boring, and instead we're having these very ordinary citizens who do this for the love of democracy being threatened and feeling like their lives and the lives of their families are in danger," founder of "The First Ask" Caroline Welles said.

The 527 PAC is dedicated to electing first-time Democrat female candidates to state legislatures.

She fears the damage of increasing political violence could be far-reaching, as more public servants step away from the job, and fewer step up, with women disproportionately impacted.

"I'm concerned about what the next two weeks look like, and I'm concerned about what the next two months look like," she said. "I'm very worried that this is just like a small, a small part of what's going to happen."

But DeMarinis says the only way forward is to keep casting your ballots and keep participating.

"This is not just an attack on me as an election administrator. This is an attack on the process. This is an attack on our democracy. And what they're trying to do is stop you from exercising your constitutional right to vote. So defeat them by going and voting," he said.

Early voting in Maryland begins Thursday, October 22nd.

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