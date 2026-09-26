'Embrace our culture': Sankofa Children’s African Festival returns with a new home in Park Heights

BALTIMORE, MD. — Families in Baltimore’s Park Heights neighborhood are invited to celebrate African culture, history and community at the sixth annual Sankofa Children’s African Festival.

The free festival will take place from noon to 5 p.m. at a new location in Park Heights, giving organizers room to expand the event’s offerings after outgrowing its previous space.

“For the last five years we've been in the parking lot across the street from the Sankofa Children's Museum, so this year, I feel like we've grown to the point where we can have this beautiful, grassy lot,” said Julia John, a member of the event planning committee.

The festival began in 2020 as a way to safely bring children and families together outside during the pandemic. Since then, it has grown into an annual celebration centered on culture, education and community engagement.

Sankofa Children's Museum Children enjoying the drumming workshop at last year's festival

“So that children could learn about their heritage so that they could connect to the continent of Africa,” said Esther Armstrong.

Armstrong, known as “Mama Kiki,” founded the Sankofa Children’s Museum on Pimlico Road in 2020. She said her goal is to help children connect with African history.

“A lot of adults do say they don't know much about Africa because they were never taught it in school, so we're trying to fill that gap,” said Armstrong.

Throughout the afternoon, attendees can enjoy food, music and hands-on activities designed for both children and adults. Organizers say highlights include an indigo dyeing workshop, a drumming workshop and a passport activity that encourages families to explore the five regions of Africa.

“The indigo dyeing workshop, there's a drumming workshop; these are things adults will have a great time doing,” John said. “There's also going to be a passport activity, where we encourage children and their families to travel to the five regions of Africa.”

Taylor Epps The entrance of the Sankofa Children's Museum

The festival will also feature several performances throughout the day, including youth performances and a fashion show choreographed by Reina Johns.

“We're showcasing a lot of designs and the boutique from Sankofa,” Johns said. “Highlighting, of course, the African Diaspora.”

The Sankofa bird serves as a reminder to move forward while remembering our past. Organizers say the event is designed to make learning about culture engaging and accessible.

“You will learn so much without even realizing it,” John said. “Even in the course of doing activities or tasting food, we'll be telling you this is from this region, or this country.”

The festival is an opportunity for families to gather, celebrate and embrace culture together. In the hopes that people will want more and make their way to the museum.

“It’s just about community always,” Johns said. “I think this is just a perfect time to be with your people, have fun, dance, try food. Why not have fun with the community and embrace our culture?”

The Sankofa Children’s African Festival is free to attend and will be held rain or shine. Organizers encourage families to register online ahead of the event.

The museum is open Wednesday thru Saturday, 11- 6. For more information or to schedule a tour, click here.