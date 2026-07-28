Drivers say road construction on Rt. 30 in Upperco has made a dangerous intersection worse

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Fresh asphalt marks where Bortner/Dover Roads meet Maryland Route 30 in Upperco.

Upperco neighbors worry new road work is creating more hazards Upperco neighbors worry new road work is creating more hazards

It is part of an ongoing effort by the Maryland State Highway Administration to make the intersection safer, but drivers say the work is having the opposite effect.

Carl Holland and Frank Brown say they drive through the intersection often and that it has always been difficult to see oncoming traffic.

"I try to avoid it; it was a bad intersection, but this is definitely worse," Holland said.

SHA announced the construction work in March, saying the $1.1 million project would include:



milling, leveling and resurfacing of asphalt pavement

installing new signage and pavement markings

replacing the yellow flashing signal

upgrading drainage outfalls

constructing new curb and gutters

"What they did is they made the elevation higher here and more difficult to see," Holland said.

They say now, as you're driving north on Rt. 30, it's harder to see drivers who are coming toward you.

Google Maps A screenshot of the intersection on Google Maps

"I usually have to make a left turn into Bortner, and traffic coming south on 30, you can't see 'em til you pop over the hill," said Brown.

He said the new construction has also reduced the space available for drivers to maneuver around vehicles waiting to turn.

Drivers turning onto Route 30 face a blinking red light and tend to inch forward while waiting for a gap in traffic — further reducing the already limited space.

Holland worries about what could happen if things are not changed.

"Serious accidents, people could get killed, major concerns," Holland said. "Also there's huge drop-offs on both sides of the road now with no guard rail, so if there is an accident, someone's gonna end up in a ditch."

Taylor Epps Cones at the intersection

Holland sent a note to the SHA earlier this month.

"They got back and said they need 60 days to do an engineering review and study, but honestly, why's it taking 60 days? This is brand new construction; they should've already had the site plans."

The SHA tells WMAR-2 News the project is part of their Serious About Safety initiative and is expected to be done by the end of the year.

WMAR-2 News followed up with specific questions about the concerns raised by neighbors and what comes next for the project, and we are waiting to hear back.

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