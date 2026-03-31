BALTIMORE COUNTY — Kelly Swoope hosted a conversation with Dr. Carla Hayden, the first woman and Black American to head the Library of Congress, during a Women's History Month event over the weekend.

The Saturday luncheon was held for the Baltimore chapter of The Links. The organization is an all-women volunteer group focused on sustaining the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry.

Dr. Carla Hayden speaks at a Baltimore women's luncheon over the weekend Dr. Carla Hayden speaks at a Baltimore women's luncheon over the weekend

Hayden held the position at the Library of Congress from 2016 until last year when President Trump fired her.

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