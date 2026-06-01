TOWSON, Md. — Republican Nino Mangione will join the Baltimore County Council after a committee of local Republicans chose him Saturday to fill a vacant seat representing more than 120,000 residents in northern Baltimore County.

Del. Nino Mangione leaves statehouse to join Baltimore County Council Del. Nino Mangione leaves statehouse to join Baltimore County Council

Mangione resigned from the Maryland House of Delegates on Monday, hours before he was set to be sworn in as a councilmember that night. He is slated to serve the third district through the end of the year.

"As councilman, a lot of the issues, they're slightly different, but some of them cross over and they're the same," Mangione told WMAR-2 News before his swearing-in Monday. "I'm going to continue fighting for public safety. It's why the fire and the police have endorsed me. I'm going to continue supporting our first responders, but it's crucial to fight any tax increases, try to lower tax increases."

Nino Mangione

The seat became vacant after Wade Kach (R) resigned last month, citing health concerns. Mangione's council district includes northern communities like Lutherville-Timonium, Cockeysville and the Hereford Zone.

Mangione served much of the region in the House of Delegates since January 2019 on a firmly conservative platform, speaking against the state ban on 287(g) agreements, voting against new taxes and opposing the Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project.

RELATED: Homeowners fight PSEG's Piedmont Reliability Project in Baltimore County

The Baltimore County Council will expand from seven to nine members this fall. Mangione was already running for the new District 5, which makes up much of the old District 3.

Mangione, 39, will be the council's youngest member.

"I think there's a lot of people throughout Baltimore County that believe as I do, and they're waiting and hoping for somebody to champion those issues as well," Mangione said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.