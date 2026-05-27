Cursive writing returns to Baltimore County schools

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Cursive writing is making a comeback in Baltimore County Public Schools.

Starting next school year, second and third graders will learn how to loop their letters.

The district is rolling out cursive instruction for all students in those grades.

"Cursive handwriting supports students' fine motor development, letter formation, writing fluency and overall confidence as writers. When students can write more automatically, they can focus more attention on generating ideas, organizing thoughts and communicating clearly," Dr. Myriam Rogers, Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent said.

This follows a successful pilot program in 24 elementary schools.

"To support families, we have added a cursive writing practice packet to the parent university website, providing a resource for optional practice at home over the summer," Dr. Rogers added.

The new curriculum will not cost the district any extra money.