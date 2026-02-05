Crews still working to move stubborn snow 11 days after storm

PARKVILLE, Md. — 11 days after a major winter storm, the snow in Maryland has still not significantly melted.

Viewers have been writing WMAR-2 News left and right about snow mounds piling up as crews throughout the counties and Baltimore City work to clean up the roads.

Tim Gibson broke out the shovel yet again, hoping the sun would do him a solid and get all the snow to liquid.

"This cold spell came through, made it worse. Normally within a day or two we can move it, but this cold streak has been a killer," Gibson said.

Crews came around his neighborhood just off Taylor Avenue in Parkville, just some of the 500 pieces of county equipment and 600 employees working 12-hour shifts seven days a week. The county says it's hauling snow from high-impact areas to parks and public works facilities, but in many areas, neighbors are seeing snow pile up.

"I think [the crews are] doing what they can, right now. Where are you going to put it? I know they got mounds everywhere, but they had trucks out here last night," Gibson added.

The Maleks heard the crews come through in the early morning hours, moving the days-old snow.

"That was all over the road, but we were really glad when we came out this morning, they weren't there anymore. I'm glad they came," Lori Malek said.

"It was a pretty icy snow, it was hard. We had a hard time shoveling ourselves out, and we're usually one of the last areas to get done, but we knew they'd come. It's a lot, it's not just our area it's the whole county," Malek added.

Darcy Herman lives nearby but tells us she's within the city boundaries. Snow mounds like the one nearby have her driving carefully around the corners.

"I understand that the city is strapped to deal with a storm like this, that's come once every few years. But it has been difficult to get through the streets, and seeing the big mounds, wondering what their fate is going to be," Herman said.

Alley cleanup is still ongoing. For Baltimore County, starting today and through next Friday, the county says if you have alley trash, when possible, you can put your trash at the ends of your alleys as we wait for this snow to melt.