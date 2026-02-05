Baltimore County responds to snow cleanup complaints with promise to clear all roads

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County officials are responding to numerous complaints about snow cleanup efforts over the past two weeks, promising to make all roads passable as soon as possible.

Initial complaints have focused on how roads have been cleared and the amount of space available for vehicles. Additional concerns include safety issues, particularly for students traveling to school, as well as disrupted trash and recycling collection services.

"Our goal is straightforward, every road in Baltimore County needs to be passable and every household needs to have reliable trash collection," Kathy Klausmeier said. "While we're encouraged by the progress made so far, we're also asking for continued patience at this work."

County officials announced Wednesday that workers have been operating on 12-hour shifts to clear all roads under county jurisdiction. This responsibility does not include alleys, sidewalks or state roadways.

Property owners are responsible for clearing sidewalks and alleys on their properties. Pete Gutwald, director of the Department of Permits, Approvals and Inspections, explained the enforcement process.

"It's the responsibility of that property owner, as soon as we receive a complaint regarding that, we go out, we inspect and then we give them a correction notice and they have 24 hours to clear that," Gutwald said.

Despite ongoing challenges, officials remain optimistic about completing snow removal from all county roads by the end of this week. Residents who need roads re-cleared are encouraged to call 311 to submit complaints.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.