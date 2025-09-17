Conversation stirs in White Marsh over water discharge proposal

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Neighbors in eastern Baltimore County packed the Perry Hall Library Tuesday night to oppose a proposal they fear will bring more pollution to local waterways in the Gunpowder River Basin.

The Maryland Department of the Environment is considering a request from Days Cove Rubble Landfill in White Marsh to change its discharge limits, which neighbors and elected leaders worry would increase pollutants.

"I thought last night's meeting was democracy in action," said Theaux Le Gardeur, executive director of Gunpowder Riverkeeper.

"People showed up, they talked about their concerns about the discharge permit for the Rubble Landfill. And they really spoke truth to power in making sure the elected officials and the agency, the Maryland Department of the Environment, had the public's support to oppose the permit," Le Gardeur added.

For many residents, the issue is deeply personal due to their family connections to the water.

Lenny Rice / WMAR

"My family and I emphatically urge that you, MDE, deny this permit and then promptly work to close this landfill," said Kathy Martin, a concerned neighbor.

Local elected officials attended the meeting and voiced their opposition to the proposal.

"100 percent in agreement with them, that we just can't allow this, we have to stop it," said Sen. JB Jennings, a Republican representing the area in the Maryland State Senate.

On Wednesday, Jennings told WMAR-2 News he believes there needs to be an alternative long-term solution, whether that involves trucking waste away or building a treatment facility.

"We can't handle any more nitrogen, phosphorous, any type of pollutant into the water. And enough's enough," Jennings said.

The landfill did not respond to requests for comment. However, MDE has extended the public comment period from next Monday to October 22. Residents can email their thoughts to paul.hlavinka@maryland.gov.

