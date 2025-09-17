Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
White Marsh neighbors oppose landfill permit that would increase water pollutants in Gunpowder River

Days Cove Rubble Landfill seeks Maryland Department of Environment approval to alter discharge limits as community members pack Perry Hall Library to voice opposition
Lenny Rice
Posted

Neighbors in White Marsh are calling for their waterways to be protected.

People filled Perry Hall Library to tell the Maryland Department of the Environment how they feel about a permit application.

Days Cove Rubble Landfill in White Marsh is seeking approval from the MDE to alter discharge limits, which would increase the amount of pollutants allowed in the water.

Neighbors are pushing back. Kathy Martin says her family has lived along the Gunpowder River since 1936.

"My family and I emphatically urge to that you MDE deny this permit, and then promptly work to close this landfill," Martin said.

The Maryland Department of the Environment says it will accept written comments through 5 p.m. on Monday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

