Concrete repair to close lanes on US 40 in White Marsh over two weekends

WHITE MARSH, M.d. — Traffic will be a little bit slower on Route 40 in White Marsh this weekend and next while crews do concrete repair.

The work is being done on westbound US 40 between east of Days Cove Road and Allender Road.

Here's what you need to know:

Right lane closure from 9 p.m. Friday, April 10, through 5 a.m. Monday, April 13

Left lane closure from 9 p.m. Friday, April 17, through 5 a.m. Monday, April 20

One lane of westbound US 40 will be closed 24/7

The other lane may shift onto the shoulder to allow new concrete to cure.

Eastbound US 40 will remain fully open

There could be delays on Wednesday and Thursday as prep work gets underway.

Crews will remove and replace sections of old concrete pavement and install test sections of new concrete pavement, improving safety and ride quality.

WATCH: WMAR-2 News, Kristi Breslin, breaks down what you can expect.

White Marsh weekend Rt 40 construction

Project details:

This work is part of a larger a $7 million contract for pavement repair and resurfacing in Baltimore and Harford counties.

The contractor, Gray & Son, Inc. of Timonium, will use digital message boards, traffic signs, and cones to guide drivers through the work zone.

