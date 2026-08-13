Charging documents allege pre-arranged robbery plot in teen's murder in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — Charging documents obtained by WMAR-2 News reveal more details about what led to the murder of 17-year-old Roman Wright on Monday, August 10, in Essex.

Police have arrested two teenagers, a 15-year-old and 17-year-old Messiah Edwards.

Both are being charged as adults.

Related: Police arrest two teens in connection with Essex homicide; one arrested after barricade situation

That day, Baltimore County Police were called to the unit block of Bladen Road for a reported assault, which later turned out to be a car crash.

Inside one vehicle was Wright, who police say was "slumped over" in the driver's seat suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Wright died at an area hospital.

According to charging documents, surveillance video obtained by police from nearby homes showed that while Wright's vehicle was stopped on the side of the road, two people were standing outside the driver's side interacting with him.

After two minutes, one raised his arm toward Wright and fired at least two shots, causing Wright's car to swerve into a parked vehicle.

Both suspects were seen on video running into a home on Bladen Road before leaving moments later.

Officers later spotted and detained two people near the crime scene.

A witness told detectives they were on a FaceTime group chat with both suspects, where they planned on "booking the plug," according to charging documents.

Investigators believe the suspects intended to rob Wright, which the witness confirmed during police questioning.

Edwards allegedly flashed two firearms while on the chat, per charging documents.

Both suspects left the FaceTime call when Wright arrived; then, a few minutes later, the younger suspect ran into the home on Bladen Road, stating that Edwards had shot someone.

Edwards was reportedly seen telling everyone "not to snitch" before fleeing.

While the witness denied knowing who specifically set up Wright, they verified it was pre-planned.

Other witnesses from the area recalled seeing Edwards with firearms in the days leading up to Wright's murder.

Police obtained search and seizure warrants and found clothing consistent with what Edwards was wearing in the surveillance video.

Another search warrant of Edwards' girlfriend's home turned up a backpack he had at the time of the shooting.

Edwards was taken into custody following a barricade situation on Tuesday, August 11, while the 15-year-old was taken into custody Monday evening.