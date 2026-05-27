Charging Docs: Halethorpe man heard 'voices,' 'snapped' before fatally shooting teen in Arbutus

ARBUTUS, Md. — Charging documents reveal what led to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Arbutus early Tuesday morning.

Police apprehended 22-year-old Marquis Tion Richard Washington in connection with the shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of McDowell Lane.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 5:26 a.m. for reports of a family disturbance in progress.

Charging documents say the person who called 911 sounded like they were arguing while telling "them" to put something down.

Two minutes later, a second call came in reporting shots fired at the location, with the caller stating her son shot someone.

Police arrived at the scene and were met by multiple people in front of the residence who told them the weapon used in the shooting was in a backpack at the bottom of the steps, the victim was upstairs, and the suspect had fled on foot.

Officers entered the home and found the victim in the upstairs front bedroom on a top bunk bed, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel moments later.

According to charging documents, one of the residents told officers that her son, whom she identified as Washington, was responsible for the shooting.

She said he fled on foot wearing a cream-colored sweatshirt and green sweatpants.

Washington was ultimately arrested by police, with officers also bringing in multiple residents for interviews.

During the interview, the resident told detectives that she was asleep on the couch when she heard what sounded like banging at the door.

She added that she came into contact with Washington, who was in possession of a firearm and stated "he had shot the boy upstairs."

Washington left the gun at the home and fled the scene.

Charging documents say the resident informed detectives that Washington was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

She also said she met the victim on Mother's Day, stating she told him to stay the night prior to the shooting to spend time with her other son, with no knowledge of a gun being in the home.

Detectives spoke with another resident of the home, who said he was playing video games in the other bedroom upstairs when he heard gunshots.

He said he entered the bedroom and found Washington holding the firearm and the victim, whom he called "the little boy," in the top bunk.

Washington told detectives that the "voices in his head had gotten to him and he snapped." He did not elaborate on the incident and would not say where the firearm came from, according to charging documents.

He is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.