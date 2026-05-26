Charging Docs: Firefighter accused of sexually assaulting colleague inside Randallstown volunteer firehouse

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — New details are emerging about the arrest of a volunteer firefighter in Randallstown on sexual assault charges.

Xavier Dove, 26, was taken into custody following an incident that occurred on May 2 at the Liberty Road Volunteer Fire Company.

Baltimore County police officers responded to the fire station in the 10000 block of Liberty Road on May 5 and met with the captain, who reported that one of his colleagues had been sexually assaulted.

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The captain told police the incident happened between Friday night and Saturday morning in the bunking area of the volunteer fire station.

According to charging documents, the captain said Dove was allegedly caught watching the victim shower in the first instance. In a second incident, Dove allegedly exited his bed nude and entered the victim's bed, touching her inappropriately.

Police spoke with the victim, who said the assault occurred between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. on May 2.

She said she watched Dove get out of his bed and into hers, adding he was "lying on the edge of the bed, smiling."

The victim stated Dove began to sexually grope her despite her telling him to stop.

The victim said the entire incident occurred over a three- to four-minute period but felt longer as she was in shock.

After the incident, the victim said she saw Dove lying in a bottom bunk near hers while watching something on his phone and appearing to pleasure himself.

According to charging documents, the second part of the incident occurred that morning. The victim said she got in the shower, turned around to throw away a piece of paper, and saw Dove staring at her while she was nude. The victim said Dove had replaced the shower curtains with clear ones.

Officers returned to the fire station on May 6 and met with the fire captain again to review CCTV footage to establish a timeline.

Police said the footage supported the victim's account of who was present during the incident, but there was no footage of the bunk room area.

Officers spoke to a witness by phone who said she left the bunk room to go to 7-Eleven at 4 a.m. on Saturday. She added that when she returned and laid in bed, around 6:50 a.m., she heard the shower turn on.

The witness said she heard Dove get out of bed and walk over to the bathroom door, adding she saw him stand at the door watching the victim for about two minutes.

She said Dove later walked away "as if there was nothing wrong with what he did."

Dove was arrested on May 22 and charged in connection with the assault. Police say he is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.