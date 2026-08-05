Charging Docs: Cellphone records, video evidence lead to arrest in Parkville homicide

PARKVILLE, Md. — We're learning more about what led to a deadly shooting in Parkville.

Authorities have since arrested 36-year-old Roderick Gardner Jr. in connection with the shooting.

Baltimore County police officers responded to the 8500 block of Chestnut Oak Road for reports of shots fired in the area at 1 a.m. on July 21.

RELATED: One dead after early morning shooting in Parkville

Officers found 30-year-old Malik Buhari suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He later died at a local hospital.

According to charging documents, investigators discovered that Buhari was in a relationship with a woman who resided in the area.

She told police that she was with Buhari at her home when she began receiving multiple phone calls from Gardner, with whom she claimed to have had a prior relationship.

Charging documents say that at 12:40 a.m. that day, Gardner called the woman's phone, and Buhari answered, which led to an argument and Gardner telling Buhari to "come outside."

Buhari then left the home and walked to the intersection of Chestnut Oak Road and White Oak Avenue, where he met with two people known as "D" and "J."

The woman added that she followed Buhari outside to try to get him to come back home, but to no avail.

As the group was standing at the intersection, according to the woman, Gardner approached them and pushed her aside before revealing a handgun and pointing it at Buhari.

According to charging documents, the woman told police that Buhari instantly took off running, with Gardner in pursuit, firing his weapon at him.

Buhari was struck multiple times and ultimately collapsed in a front yard on Chestnut Oak Road.

Investigators were able to obtain cellphone records that placed Gardner's phone in the area of the crime at the time it occurred.

Surveillance video also showed events that occurred before, during, and after the shooting, which depicted Gardner fleeing the scene following the incident, according to charging documents.

Gardner faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, and is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.