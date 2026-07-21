One dead after early morning shooting in Parkville

PARKVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in Parkville early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 8500 block of Chestnut Oak Road at 1 a.m. following reports of shots being fired in the area.

At the scene, officers discovered an unidentified victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 410-887-3700.