Catonsville uplifts businesses after burglars target storefronts

CATONSVILLE, Md. — If you love Maryland and you love Baltimore, chances are you'll love 'Write On!', right on Frederick Road in Catonsville.

Owner Debbie Welsh has operated out of her current Frederick Road storefront for 14 years.

"We're in such a cool little safe community here, Catonsville is something special. Our slogan is life is great in 21228, everyone goes out of their way to help others especially in a crisis," Welsh said.

But on Sunday, Welsh learned her shop was burglarized.

"They did kick in the door here, and they did steal the register. Of course the cash register costs more than the money that was in it, I don't understand sometimes," Welsh said.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, January 11, burglars targeted storefronts in Catonsville. Police say it was seven total businesses, including nearby Blue Iris Flowers, Franco's, and Painted Whims, among others.

But in the past few days, folks have brought needed positivity to this iconic downtown.

"They've come in to express their condolences and ask what they can do to help. There's a man who came in from Carroll County and said, kids make this ['Be Kind' sign], and dropped these off to the businesses that had been burglarized. So that was cool," Welsh said.

Police are still on the lookout for a silver Honda Civic with plates stolen from Baltimore City.

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland

Meanwhile, the Catonsville Chamber of Commerce is urging folks to patronize local shops, not just now, but all year round.

Catonsville Chamber of Commerce

"People just keep offering to help, which says a lot in itself. And ask if they can do anything. This particular situation, it's not a lot they can do, but it feels really good to know people care about you, and say, 'We appreciate your businesses we love your store, you're a landmark, and we're just so glad you're here.' That alone makes my day," Welsh said.

Anyone who can help police find whoever broke into the stores this is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-4636.