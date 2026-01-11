Several small Catonsville businesses targeted in overnight burglary spree

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A rash of small business burglaries in Catonsville.

It all happened overnight Sunday along the 700 and 800 blocks of Frederick Road.

Baltimore County Police said they were first alerted around 5:40am when one store's alarm went off.

Responding officers noticed several other businesses in the area were broken into as well.

While police haven't confirmed which places were targeted, neighbors took to social media posting pictures of some damage left behind.

According to the posts, a number of eateries were victimized including Taneytown Deli, Franco's Italian Bistro, and El Guapo.

Painted Whims, Blue Iris Flowers, and Write On! were among the other businesses impacted.

Despite being burglarized, Franco's said it would still be opening Sunday at 4pm.

The restaurant said they were "devastated," but "grateful to be a part of such a supportive community."

Anyone with information about the break-ins can call 410-887-4636.