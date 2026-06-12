Catonsville Pride returns June 13, benefitting The Children's Home

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A weekend Pride festival in Catonsville will benefit a residential care facility for young people on Bloomsbury Avenue that has served the community for decades.

The Catonsville Pride Festival earmarks proceeds for the Children's Home and its programs supporting LGBTQ youth. The home welcomes young people when their home environment is unsafe, serving teens ages 13 to 21 for stays ranging from days to years.

The festival is returning for its sixth year, and features local vendors, music, pet adoption and face painting.

Catonsville Pride

Billy Morton-Ortega, the festival's director and a Catonsville resident, said the event is Baltimore County's only Pride festival, despite the county having a larger population than four U.S. states.

"So this started as a small project back in 2021, post-COVID, when we just wanted to get together and celebrate Pride. We had a bigger turnout than we expected. And over the past five years, it has just grown so much," Morton-Ortega said.

The festival's mission extends beyond fundraising.

"Not only do we have a mission and vision to make this a charitable fundraiser for trans foster teens, we feel a responsibility to be the light in Baltimore County. And really be the representation in a safe space," Morton-Ortega added.

Catonsville Pride

Outside the charitable opportunity, Morton-Ortega said the event is also a great time, and a good opportunity to boost local vendors and Catonsville's downtown.

"There's magic in the air for Catonsville Pride. Kids with their families getting their faces painted and running around with their friends, listening to music," Morton-Ortega said.

The festival takes place at the Children's Home this Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. All ages are welcome, and hundreds of people are expected to attend.

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