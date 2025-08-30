Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Catonsville Murder-Suicide: father suspected in deaths of 6-year-old and mother

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a tragic double murder-suicide in Catonsville earlier this week.

On Thursday, officers arrived at a home in the 7400 block of Wilton Farm Drive after receiving a call to check on a subject.

There, they found 6-year-old Kimana Sharieff with a gunshot wound, along with Kimana's mother, 42-year-old Chantel Sharieff, who had suffered apparent trauma.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kimana’s father, 43-year-old Mustafa Sharieff, was also found inside the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a double murder-suicide.

