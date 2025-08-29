CATONSVILLE, Md. — From his townhouse on Wilton Farm Drive in Catonsville, Ethan Streets spotted police arriving at one of his neighbors’ homes on Thursday and watched what unfolded as officers responded to a call to check on a subject.

“I look back over,” recounted Streets, “The door is open. The cops go in like 10 seconds later. Then, you know, they come back out and like 12 more cop cars show up and then they start putting crime scene tape up. I saw this lady. She was laying on her back in their parking spot like crying and then, I guess her husband was holding her.”

Watch as neighbors describe the scene Police discover three people dead during wellness check

Neighbors would later learn police had discovered the bodies of three people inside, and police now say it was an adult female who showed evidence of trauma, a child who suffered a gunshot wound and an adult male who had turned the gun on himself.

They also are awaiting the results of autopsies on the deceased, and they’ve also told people in the neighborhood that there’s no reason to fear for their safety.

Word of the apparent domestic incident, which resulted in violence comes almost 24 hours after police had shut down the parking lot and had to accompany neighbors like Megan Cross to their homes.

“He said you know they should wrap up in a few hours and they’re not worried about anything else,” Cross recalled, “but if they had to walk me to my door… it’s kind of weird.”

It’s a feeling shared by Ethan Streets who just moved into his home here a few days ago.

“We just moved in here like I moved in Sunday,” Streets told us, “I go to school at UMBC and I’ve always lived on campus. I moved off campus and within the first week, there’s apparently this whole thing going on. I hear people are dying like right across the street. My friend’s parents are freaked out. My parents are freaked out.”