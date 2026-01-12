Catonsville community rallying behind shops after weekend burglaries

CATONSVILLE — A Frederick Road flower shop boasts beautiful bouquets, but there was unfortunately nothing rosy about what happened to it, and about half a dozen Catonsville shops over the weekend.

Allison Glascock owns Blue Iris Flowers, one of several Catonsville small businesses targeted in weekend burglaries.

"We really pour ourselves into our business here, we really care about our community. We're not faceless corporations, we're your neighbors, your friends. And that's really what's upsetting to me the most, it's really got me rattled more than anything else," Glascock said.

Glass up front was smashed and a small amount of cash was taken. But in a tight-knit community like Catonsville, folks have already come out to support Glascock and the other storefronts broken into, which include Franco's, El Guapo and others.

"We watch out for each other, neighbors watching out for neighbors. There's another gentleman who owns a business in this building, he was up here right away, helping me patch my window," Glascock told WMAR-2 News.

"We're there for other businesses when something happens to somebody else, we're there to step in, we're there to support. We've actually already had another business step in and buy some products from me today. So we have each other's backs here, we really do," Glascock added.

Baltimore County Police are looking for the silver Honda Civic pictured below.

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland

“The customers and the people in the community in general, and this is always a Catonsville thing, this community rallies around Catonsville. We rally around the businesses, we rally around the events and shops, and all the things in this community. It’s a very active and supportive community," said Kristen Leister, president of the Catonsville Chamber of Commerce.

Leister owns a nearby salon. Her business was not affected, though she knows it takes a village to rally around those who were.

"The thing we've been asked, or has been shared with us by some of the business owners, is, insurance is going to be covering a lot of these things for them, but patronizing their businesses is going to be one of the biggest things that we as individuals and as a community can do to help," Leister said.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward if you have any information on where this vehicle might be. Call them at 1-866-7-LOCKUP, or Baltimore County Police at 410-887-4636.