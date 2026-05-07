Catonsville ‘818 Market’ property auctioned for $3.1 million

TOWSON, Md. — A 16,000-square-foot building along Catonsville's Frederick Road sold at an auction Thursday in front of Baltimore County Circuit Court.

The former 818 Market building, home of a project once billed a 'gourmet grocer and food market,' sold for $3.1 million. The sale included real estate, equipment, and a liquor license.

The mortgage noteholder closed the deal, though their identity was not immediately available.

Auctioneer Paul Cooper of Alex Cooper Auctioneers said that outcome is common in foreclosure sales, and explained next steps for the purchase.

"Any foreclosure property in Baltimore County or in the state of Maryland for that matter," Cooper explained, "has to have the court ratify the sale. It's a process that may take 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 months even, depending on the pace of the courts. So that's the next step. The court has to ratify it, then the transfer of the property will take place," Cooper said.

The structure was built in 2020 and once featured a dining area, a bar and a chef's kitchen. It has sat vacant for a few years.

A handful of prospective buyers dropped out as the price climbed past $3 million Thursday.

There is no immediate word on what the building could become next.

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