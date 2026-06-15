Buffalo Bills DB, Maryland native Christian Benford surprises 8th grade students at Villa Maria School

TIMONIUM, Md. — Buffalo Bills defensive back and Baltimore County native Christian Benford surprised 8th grade students at Catholic Charities Villa Maria School on Friday during their graduation ceremony.

Benford took the podium to deliver an inspiring speech focused on encouragement, hard work, perseverance, and character development.

The heartfelt address left a lasting impression on the graduating students as they prepare to take the next step in their academic journey.

This wasn't Benford's first visit to the school. He had previously connected with students in April through his 47 Hearts Foundation, engaging them with reading sessions, a community lunch, and outdoor activities.

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Benford will return to the Baltimore area on June 23 to host his 2nd annual Free Youth Football Camp in Randallstown.

The event will welcome 150 local youth athletes ages 8-14 for a day of football training, mentorship, and character development.