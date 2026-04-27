Buffalo Bills DB Christian Benford visits Villa Maria School to support Baltimore students

BALTIMORE — Buffalo Bills defensive back and Baltimore County native Christian Benford recently and his 47 Hearts Foundation recently the Villa Maria School through Catholic Charities.

The visit on April 24 was a day for the students centered around connection, engagement, and support.

The Villa Maria School is a Catholic special school that is operated by Catholic Charities in Baltimore, serving kindergartners all the way up to the eighth grade.

Benford was able to engage with the students in small groups for reading sessions, a shared lunch and outdoor activities, which of course included some football.

One of the main purposes of the day was to emphasize mentorship, confidence-building, and positive engagement with both elementary and middle school students.

At the end of the day, a meeting was held between the foundation and school leadership to reflect on the impact of the program and continued support of the students and families.

This isn't the first time Benford has returned home to support the community.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford volunteers, donates $1,000 to Baltimore veterans shelter

In March, he volunteered at the Baltimore Station, serving lunch to veterans in need.

Benford also donated $1,000 to the organization.

He said events like the one held at the Baltimore Station are important to give love back to the community.