PERRY HALL, Md. — Whether you're hanging something up or deciding what to wear, both activities require good brain health.

In the case of that brain health declining with age, senior living facilities like Brightview in Perry Hall can step in to fill in the gaps.

Painting, yoga or playing music - you name it and Brightview Senior Living in Perry Hall provides it for its residents.

Brightview Senior Living helping residents with dementia Brightview Senior Living helping residents with dementia

“It just provides so many opportunities for you to really enjoy what you’re doing," said Patti Williams, Senior Vibrant Living Assistant.

Williams told WMAR-2 News that there's an added benefit behind the enjoyment, exercising residents' cognitive abilities.

“Just coloring a picture or painting a picture, you’re thinking about ‘what colors do I want to use, what technique do I need to employ, where do I want to start here?’ And without really knowing it, you’re making many decisions and therefore you’re exercising that executive portion of your brain.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, dementia affects more than 6 million Americans and accounts for more than 100,000 deaths each year.

Brightview's memory care team uses games for residents with dementia, working their motor skills by having them swipe at leaves shown on a projector or tap away at balloons.

Williams did similar activities with her loved ones, like playing board games, after catching early signs of declining brain health.

“We started noticing some increase in forgetfulness, like a lot, not being able to follow along with conversations so well.”

After seeing a professional, she also helped them with being social and made sure they got some physical activity.

“It didn’t stop the progression but we believe it slowed it down.”

In addition to consulting an expert after seeing early signs of dementia, she has a message for affected families.

“I think acknowledging what’s right before your eyes and trying not to deny what’s happening.”

While there is no cure for dementia, head here for information on treatments and early signs of declining brain health.