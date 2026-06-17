'Be careful': Maryland launching ongoing fatal crash updates for drivers during 100 deadliest days

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Maryland transportation officials are ramping up road safety efforts this summer during what many call the "100 deadliest days" — the stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day when deadly traffic accidents tend to increase.

Maryland launches ongoing crash updates for drivers during 100 deadliest days Maryland launches ongoing crash updates for drivers during 100 deadliest days

"To be that constant reminder for Marylanders that we all need to look out for each other so we can arrive safely," Chrissy Nizer, administrator of the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration, said.

During the first few weeks of June, we've already seen 13 fatalities throughout the state.

"13 family members, friends, community members who didn't make it home safely," Nizer said.

Nizer's goal is zero deaths on Maryland roads — and the numbers have been trending in the right direction. There were 621 traffic deaths in 2023, followed by 582 in 2024, and then a decade low of 480 last year.

But officials warn the summer months consistently push those numbers back up.

"Sometimes, not always," said driver Samir Avelar when asked if he feels safe on the road.

Taylor Epps Avelar on York Road

Avelar said he follows the rules of the road — no phone use, seatbelt on — but said crashes are a constant presence.

"Every day, there's always traffic on the freeway because of a crash," Avelar said. "You gotta be careful, you know? People don't know how to drive, so always focus."

Nizer echoed that message, urging all Maryland drivers to buckle up, put their phones down, slow down, and never drive impaired.

"I also want to encourage everybody to slow down, never drive impaired, and that includes drugs and alcohol, and lastly, I want to say share the road. You have pedestrians out there; you have bicyclists out there. I want to call particular attention to our workers out in the work zones. Please slow down and pay attention," Nizer said.

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