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BCPS to announce new superintendent following state approval

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Elizabeth Ruiz
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Posted

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Board of Education has selected its next superintendent for Baltimore County Public Schools following state approval.

Pending state approval, the Board will announce the new candidate on Monday, June 22 and will meet in person on Wednesday, June 24.

This comes after four finalists for the position were announced a week ago.

Dr. Myriam Rogers, the current superintendent, announced her plans to retire on July 1.

Rogers was appointed superintendent three years ago to lead the 108,000-student school system after a 30-year career as a teacher and administrator.

The Board of Education contracted with Ray and Associates LLC, an executive search firm, to assist with the national search for candidates.

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