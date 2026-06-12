BCPS superintendent search narrows to four finalists

Baltimore County Public Schools has announced the four finalists for the superintendent position.

The finalists are:



Dr. William Heiser – Chief Operating Officer, Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox – Superintendent, Raytown C-2 School District, who is serving her fourth year as superintendent in a suburban Missouri school district

Dr. Edward Ryans – Associate Superintendent for High Schools and Non-Traditional Programs, Prince George's County Public Schools

Dr. David Sovine – Superintendent, Washington County Public Schools

One of these four will succeed Dr. Myriam Rogers, who announced her plans to retire July 1.

Rogers was appointed superintendent three years ago to lead the 108,000-student school system after a 30-year career as a teacher and administrator.

The Board of Education contracted with Ray and Associates LLC, an executive search firm, to assist with the national search for candidates.

"The Board of Education has worked diligently to find visionary educational leaders to guide our system," said Board Chair Jane Lichter. "With today's announcement, we are excited to introduce a slate of highly qualified candidates. We encourage the BCPS community to attend the town hall to learn more about their accomplished backgrounds and visions for BCPS."

The finalists will participate in a public town hall Tuesday, June 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology.

Once the Board selects and the state superintendent approves a new superintendent, they will take office July 1.