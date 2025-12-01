Baltimore County's Inspector General resigns to become Howard County's new government watch dog

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County's Inspector General is resigning her post to become Howard County's new government watch dog.

Kelly Madigan revealed the move on Monday in a letter issued to the public.

In the letter, Madigan said the decision was a tough one, but in the best interest of her family.

She took a swipe at the County's elected officials for allegedly restricting resources for her office to carry out its job.

"My term was not renewed pursuant to Baltimore County Code, and I have been serving in a holdover capacity since January 2025," Madigan wrote. "During this time, I have confronted the reality that the tools and support required to safeguard integrity in the County government continue to be restricted."

Earlier this year interim Baltimore County Executive Katherine A. Klausmeier decided not to extend Madigan's term, and instead tried choosing her replacement, only to be denied by the County Council.

Madigan's resignation is effective January 5, at which time Deputy Inspector General Steven Quisenberry will take over in an acting capacity.