Baltimore County Executive says current Inspector General will need to reapply for position

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County is searching for a new Inspector General.

County Executive Katherine A. Klausmeier issued a letter Friday, officially announcing an "open and thorough process to identify the best candidate."

Kelly Madigan, who has served in the position since its 2020 inception, is not stepping down, although her current term ended in January.

Since Klausmeier was inserted as County Executive after Johnny Olszewski's election to Congress, Madigan stayed in place.

In her letter, Klausmeier urged Madigan to "reapply for the position."

"The Inspector General Selection Panel has extensive experience in federal, state and local governance – including two who served on the Baltimore County Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability, and two former Inspectors General," said Klausmeier. "This panel will fully comply with state open government rules and respect the privacy of all applicants in order to select the best person for the position."

The Office of the Inspector General is tasked with rooting out waste, fraud and abuse within county government.