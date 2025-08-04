Baltimore County Council votes against confirming Khadija Walker as next Inspector General

TOWSON, Md. — In a 5-2 vote, the Baltimore County Council voted against confirming Khadija Walker as the next Inspector General.

Walker, who was appointed by County Executive Kathy Klausmeier, formerly served as the inspector general with the Environmental Protection Agency.

Her appointment was met with controversy as several members of the council announced their support for Kelly Madigan, who is currently serving as the Inspector General.

With Walker not being confirmed, Madigan will remain in the role until a new inspector general is confirmed.

There is no deadline set for when the council must confirm a different inspector general.

In a statement released Monday night, County Executive Klausmeier said that while she respects that council's decision, she is disappointed that Walker did not get confirmed.

She added that she is grateful for Walker's willingness to serve the residents of the county and that she intends to leave any future appointment, or reappointment, of an inspector general to the next county executive or until an independent appointment board is established by the county council and voters.

County Executive Klausmeier's full statement can be seen below:

I am incredibly grateful for Khadija Walker's willingness to serve the residents of our county.



Let’s move forward together focused on building a stronger future for everyone who calls Baltimore County home.



Please read my full statement below. pic.twitter.com/yn3AApNilX — County Executive Kathy Klausmeier (@BaltCoExec) August 4, 2025

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*