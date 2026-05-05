Baltimore County urges residents to recycle correctly to protect sorting equipment

Baltimore County wants to make sure residents are recycling the right way.

Baltimore County urges residents to recycle the right way Baltimore County urges residents to recycle the right way

All recycling in the county goes to a single materials recovery facility.

Workers and 88 conveyor belts sort through mixed items like glass, metal, and cardboard.

Putting the wrong items in your bin causes major problems.

Plastic bags can tangle up the sorting equipment. Batteries and electronics can even start fires.

Residents can drop off hard-to-recycle items like batteries at centers in Halethorpe, White Marsh, and Cockeysville.