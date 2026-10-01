Baltimore County to reopen Dundalk and Randallstown pools

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County will reopen its indoor pools in Dundalk and Randallstown in October, offering open swim, discounted monthly memberships and daily admission during an initial pilot period.

The pilot program will run through at least the end of 2026 as the county develops additional programming, including water fitness classes.

The Dundalk pool will host an open house Saturday, Oct. 10, before reopening Wednesday, Oct. 14. The Randallstown pool will hold its open house Saturday, Oct. 17, before reopening Monday, Oct. 19. Both open houses will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., giving attendees the opportunity to swim, sign up for memberships and learn about the aquatics pilot program.

Residents may purchase monthly memberships or pay for daily admission. One monthly membership provides access to both pools.

"We heard clearly from residents that they want these pools open, affordable and available to their communities," Klausmeier said. "We're proud to reopen both pools this month with discounted memberships and hours that reflect feedback. We'll keep listening as we build on these services and develop additional programming."

The reopening follows an online survey launched in late July that received approximately 800 responses, as well as two public listening sessions held in August. Residents identified affordability as a primary consideration, with fitness classes and open lap swimming among the most requested activities.

Watch: Dundalk community share opinions as county prepares to take over swim center from YMCA

Dundalk community share opinions as county prepares to take over swim center from YMCA

Both facilities feature 25-yard, six-lane indoor pools with depths ranging from 4 to 10 feet, along with men's, women's and family changing facilities.

The reopening marks the county's takeover of the pools following the YMCA's decision to end its contract to operate swim centers in Dundalk and Randallstown at the end of August.

For pool hours, locations, pricing, membership information and programming updates, residents can visit the county's Aquatic Centers and Programs webpage. Residents may also subscribe to the Recreation and Parks email newsletter and select "Aquatics centers and swimming."

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