Man arrested in Fells Point assault, robbery that left 76-year-old woman critically injured

BALTIMORE — A 32-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested in connection with an assault and robbery in Fells Point that left a 76-year-old woman critically injured.

Baltimore Police said Montray McCray is accused of assaulting and robbing a 60-year-old man and assaulting the woman in the 1700 block of Fleet Street on Tuesday.

Police said both victims were knocked to the ground before the suspect fled with a wallet.

McCray was arrested Thursday in the unit block of South Carrollton Avenue. Police said he will be charged with assault, robbery and reckless endangerment.

The 76-year-old woman remains in critical condition, and police said the investigation remains open pending her condition.

The victims are longtime Fells Point residents who have lived in the community for more than 35 years, according to organizers of a candlelight vigil being held Thursday night.

Neighbors, business owners and others are expected to gather at 7 p.m. near Fleet and South Regester streets to show their support for the couple.

The vigil is being organized by members of the Fells Point community. Organizers are encouraging those attending to bring a candle.

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