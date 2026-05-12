Baltimore County signs animal welfare bill to update pet care standards and owner accountability

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County has new laws to protect pets.

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier signed an animal welfare bill Tuesday. The legislative package was shaped with the help of animal advocates and the Health Department.

The new rules update animal care standards, hold reckless pet owners accountable, and aim to keep animals from staying in shelters longer than necessary.

RELATED: Baltimore County passes pet protection legislation

Baltimore County Council Chair Mike Ertel said the legislation comes in response to a rise in neglect following the pandemic.

"A lot of people got pets during COVID, and then after COVID, when things started to normalize, we saw a lot of abuses. A lot of people who were not taking very good care of their pets," Ertel said.

The county is also encouraging people to adopt. Several animals at Tuesday's signing are looking for new homes at Baltimore County Animal Services.