BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A last-minute budget boost means no job cuts and slightly smaller class sizes for Baltimore County Schools.

Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers and County Executive Kathy Klausmeier announced more than $9 million in additional funding today.

Baltimore County Schools receive a $9 million budget boost to prevent job cuts and lower class sizes Baltimore County Schools receive $9 million boost to prevent job cuts

"We are well positioned to restore 140.3 school-based positions. This will include 92.8 classroom positions in elementary schools, meaning that there will be no changes to the staffing formulas for students in grades 1 through 5, 37.5 classroom positions at the middle school level," Rogers said.

The middle school positions also mean smaller class sizes. There will be an average of 24 students per class. It was 25 before the announcement.

The county will also bring back 10 high school assistant principals.

Klausmeier said taxes will not go up because of this.

The funding is not finalized and is subject to County Council approval.

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