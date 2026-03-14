BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Are your energy bills way too high?

There may be help on the way from Annapolis.

It's the three letters many people can't stop thinking about every month, BGE.

Residents react to proposed legislation that brings high energy bill relief Baltimore County residents think proposed energy bill relief isn't enough

Baltimore County resident Lupe Gwiazdowski said that while hers hasn't jumped yet, she feels for the many people who struggle to pay the high bills.

“But there’s a lot of young people trying to start out and there’s a lot of struggling people and we have a government that does not care. Maryland is making us sick," Gwiazdowski.

Friday, Governor Wes Moore announced that help may be on the way with the Utility Relief Act.

RELATED: Democratic leadership's legislative package aims to lower Marylanders' utility bills

That includes around $150 in savings on your energy bills for the year by pulling from the Strategic Energy Investment Fund.

"So for the next two years, we'll deploy $100 million a year to build more local power and to bring down utility bills for the people of Maryland," Moore.

The announcement did not get much applause from Gwiazdowski

“That is a joke. That is a joke and everybody’s watching all the fees for all the different governmental agencies going up, and up, and up, and then they make a big deal when they cut something a little bit.”

Republicans released a statement from House Minority Leader Jason Buckel and House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy saying:

"There are a few elements of this new mega bill that make sense and, frankly, finally give credence to what our Republican Caucus has been saying for years – we cannot afford the multiple surcharges and artificial taxes and costs tacked on to everyone’s monthly energy bills. However, the bill does not go very far in dealing with affordability issues in the short term, nor does it address the long-term supply and demand issues that present a massive threat to Maryland’s grid reliability, energy costs, and our ability to grow our tech sector and related industries," the statement read. "Fundamentally, this bill is too little, but hopefully it is not too late. We can, and must, do better for our citizens.”

WMAR-2 News reached out to Exelon that owns BGE, Pepco and Delmarva Power and Light for comment.

We haven't heard back at the time of publication.