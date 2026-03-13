Democratic leadership's legislative package aims to lower Marylanders' utility bills

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore has teamed up with House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk and Senate President Bill Ferguson to unveil the Utility RELIEF Act to try to lower Marylanders' energy bills.

The bill will refund Maryland ratepayers from the Strategic Energy Investment Fund to help offset utility fees, promote local energy generation, and require utility companies to prioritize grid-enhancing and advanced transmission technologies.

It also aims to hold utility companies more accountable, place guardrails on data centers by requiring they pay for their own energy infrastructure upgrades, and to streamline energy assistance programs for low-income families.

"Marylanders deserve energy bills they can afford," said Governor Moore. "But because of the Trump-Vance administration's actions and failures by regional operators like PJM, too many families are seeing skyrocketing utility costs—and that is unacceptable."

The estimated cost savings are at least $150 a year per Maryland family or $12.50 a month.

"Savings from this bill will make life more affordable for all Marylanders," said Speaker Peña-Melnyk. "We are delivering on our affordability, accountability, and opportunity agenda."

Republicans released a response from House Minority Leader Jason Buckel and House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy:

"There are a few elements of this new mega bill that make sense and, frankly, finally give credence to what our Republican Caucus has been saying for years – we cannot afford the multiple surcharges and artificial taxes and costs tacked on to everyone’s monthly energy bills. However, the bill does not go very far in dealing with affordability issues in the short term, nor does it address the long-term supply and demand issues that present a massive threat to Maryland’s grid reliability, energy costs, and our ability to grow our tech sector and related industries," the statement read. "Fundamentally, this bill is too little, but hopefully it is not too late. We can, and must, do better for our citizens.”

