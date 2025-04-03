Does Baltimore County's School Superintendent live in the district as required by contract?

BALTIMORE — A newly released report from the Maryland Inspector General for Education suggests Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Myriam Rogers may have violated contractual obligations.

According to her original contract dated June of 2023, Rogers is required to primarily reside in Baltimore County within the first year of employment.

The Inspector General says they were told by the school system that Rogers moved to the County in September 2024, a couple months beyond the contractual deadline.

Turns out Rogers was not listed as an occupant on the lease agreement for the address provided by the school system, nor was she named on the apartment's utility accounts.

In fact, the Inspector General cited Maryland land records showing Rogers owning a home in Prince George's County, which her MVA issued driver's license also confirmed at the time.

There was, however, a moving agreement obtained by the Inspector General noting furniture being relocated from a Prince George's County residence to one in Baltimore County.

Still, the Inspector General conducted interviews with individuals who witnessed Rogers being picked up from a shopping Center in College Park on multiple occasions.

It's unclear if this means Rogers was being transported daily to and from the school system's Baltimore County headquarters.

Witnesses suspect she may have worked remotely at some point, but the Inspector General was unable to verify those claims.

Her work contract does afford the option to collect either an $865 monthly vehicle allowance, or a car fully paid-for by the school board.

Rogers started with an annual salary of $310,000, with two percent yearly raises through 2027.

Her current salary sits at $316,200, before reaching $322,524 in July.

While some state jurisdictions require their school superintendent to declare in-county residency, others do not.

For example, Maryland's Government Code mandates certain executives live within the district they work, yet superintendents are not among them.

Of course, this isn't the case for students attending Baltimore County Schools. They must show some proof of residency.

The Inspector General recommended Baltimore County Schools further clarify its residential requirements for superintendents.