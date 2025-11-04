Maryland Department of Education reveals annual School Report Card

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's Department of Education is out with its annual School Report Card.

The report card breaks down each public school in every state jurisdiction by star rankings.

Schools can earn anywhere from one to five stars based on a combination of factors, including academic achievement and progress, English Language Arts proficiency, and graduation rates.

For example, Baltimore City Public Elementary Schools showed overall improvement in all but one category, but failed to meet any of their annual targets.

The same can be said for Baltimore City Middle and High Schools.

MSDE Baltimore City 2025 School Report Card

MSDE Baltimore City Public Schools 2025

On the bright side, Baltimore City celebrated that 15 of its schools now have four or five stars, marking their highest number since 2018.

From last year, seven more City Schools achieved three, four, or five-star status.

City schools are also encouraged by a three-point improvement in chronic absenteeism and a one point increase in graduation rates for Hispanic students.

Baltimore County's only annual target hit was in elementary school English Language Proficiency.

While BCPS middle schools saw improvement in all aspects, they were still shy of reaching their yearly targets.

Yet, for the second year in a row Baltimore County led the state with the most five-star schools at 23.

Despite not hitting any targets, Anne Arundel County Public Schools still saw a jump in five-star school ratings. The district now has 15 five-star schools. Of 118 rated AACPS schools, 95 percent are rated three or more stars, while 53 percent have four or more stars.

MSDE AACPS 2025 Report Card

MSDE

In Harford County, their High Schools met their annual graduation rate target, while improving overall in everything except for English Language Arts proficiency.

Harford Middle schools, meanwhile, improved in everything but academic progress, yet failed to meet any annual targets.

At the elementary level, only academic achievement and school quality improved in Harford County, without any targets being met.

As for Howard County, only Elementary School English Language Arts Proficiency met its annual target.

Broken down by demographic, no student group in either level hit their math proficiency target in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County, Baltimore City, or Harford County, although some did show improvement over last year.

The Report Card should not be confused with the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) which came out in August.

To review MCAP and Report Card results, click here.