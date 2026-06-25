Baltimore County Public Schools officially appoints new superintendent, Dr. William Heiser

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools welcomed its new leader Wednesday night.

The county Board of Education held an in-person meeting to officially appoint Dr. William Heiser to the role of superintendent.

Dr. Heiser's career in education spans for nearly three decades. Most recently, he served as the chief operating officer for Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

He's also familiar with BCPS. Dr. Heiser was the principal of Catonsville High School from 2013-2015, according to the school system's website.

"We have dedicated teachers, administrators, and staff across the entire school system," said Dr. Heiser during the meeting. "I'm looking forward to getting started with Team BCPS. We have exceptional students, and I learned that in speaking with them during the interview process, but I knew it all along. Students who are smart, innovative, talented, resilient, and kind."

Dr. Heiser was chosen from a group of finalists in a nationwide search. He will succeed Dr. Myriam Rogers, who is retiring on July 1.