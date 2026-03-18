Baltimore County Public Schools launches new mental health program to help students before a crisis

Baltimore County Public Schools is launching a new mental health program across 15 schools to identify students who may be struggling before a crisis happens.

The initiative was announced at the district's "Mind Over Matter" event. Students heard about mental health, substance use prevention and the importance of asking for help.

NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis joined the announcement, sharing the pain of losing his son to an overdose.

"It's one of the things to this day that I regret from losing my son. Is that you just never know. And every parent says the same thing. I never saw it coming. I never saw it coming," Lewis said.

School leaders say they hope to expand the program.

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